Antonio Brown stands by Kanye West, plans to remain Donda Sports president

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is standing with Kanye West after the rapper’s anti-semitic comments.

Brown, who last played in the NFL in 2021, said he will remain in his role as President of Donda Sports, West’s sports agency.

“I remain true to the mission of Donda and our amazing staff and community,” Brown said in a statement via Twitter.

Balenciaga, Adidas, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Footlocker, and Gap have cut ties with West following his antisemitic remarks. GC Images

“I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences, and designs to our world I remain in support of the humanity that is Ye.”

Brown was appointed president of the Donda Sports agency in February after he was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown’s post came hours after Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s announced they were leaving Donda Sports.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” Aaron Donald, along with his wife, Erica, said in a statement. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.”

The Celtics star terminated his contract with Donda after he initially stayed with the organization.

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lacked clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,” Brown said. “For that I apologize.”

Brown previously said, “”The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others. None of us in this world are free of judgement, yet we live in a time where scrutiny and pessimism have driven our dialogues on cultural issues toward diatribes.”

In a statement Tuesday, Adidas said they will “not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

Both Footlocker and Gap are planning to strip all of West’s Yeezy merchandise from their stores, as well as websites,