Antonio Brown returning to Buccaneers after three-game ban

Antonio Brown misled the Buccaneers and NFL about his vaccination status, but it won’t lead him to unemployment.

After serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his vaccination status — allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, as his former personal chef first revealed — Brown is expected to rejoin the Bucs on Monday, NFL.com reported Sunday.

During the suspension, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had been noncommittal about Brown’s future with the team, telling “The Dan Patrick Show” earlier this week that “it could go either way.”

But the team has decided to bring back Brown and defensive back Mike Edwards, who was also suspended for misrepresenting his vaccination status. The Buccaneers were 10-3 before playing the Saints on Sunday night.

Antonio Brown AP

“It’s just a matter of making a statement, and whether I do it before this game or after, we’ll wait and see,” Arians told reporters on Friday. “But I don’t want anything distracting from this game.”

Brown had been dealing with an ankle injury at the time his suspension was handed down, but is now ready to play, according to NFL.com. In five games this season, he has 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns.