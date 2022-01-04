Antonio Brown praises Ben Roethlisberger after Buccaneers meltdown

Antonio Brown took some time out from his Buccaneers controversy to praise his former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

In a video posted to Cameo on Monday before the Steelers’ victory over the Browns, Brown had some kind words to say about the man who threw him passes for nine years in Pittsburgh – and seemed to think Roethlisberger may have more football left.

“I know you’re sad about Ben Roethlisberger retiring, but it’s not over for Ben yet,” Brown said in the video. “I know everyone is wondering if it’s his last game in Pittsburgh tonight, and would it end like this, but it may not end like this. I know Ben. He’s a competitor, he loves to play football, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. I just don’t see him hanging it up.

“Big Ben has a lot of football left. He didn’t say that his career was over. He didn’t say that it was his last game at Heinz Field. So we can’t speculate.”

The words could be considered somewhat of a surprise given Brown’s tumultuous ending with the Steelers in 2018, when he stormed out of a practice before the season finale and then was traded to the Raiders that offseason. It is believed that tensions with Roethlisberger at least had something to do with Brown’s frustration with the franchise.

While it is true that Roethlisberger has yet to officially confirm he is retiring at the end of the season, he has gotten about as close to doing so as possible without outright saying it. Ahead of Week 17, Roethlisberger said “this could be it,” and Steelers owner Art Rooney seemed to confirm the rumors.

Ben Roethlisberger after his possible final home game at Heinz Field Getty Images

In what was likely Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field on Monday night, he led the Steelers to a win to keep their minuscule playoff hopes alive. He completed 24 of 46 attempts for 123 yards – averaging just 2.7 yards per attempt in the victory.

Brown, who recorded the video from the back of a car, has been in New York since storming off the field Sunday at MetLife Stadium during the Buccaneers’ game against the Jets. He attended the Nets’ game against the Grizzlies on Monday night in Brooklyn.

Antonio Brown storms shirtless off the field at MetLife Stadium AP

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Brown has been released after his meltdown, in which he took off his uniform and walked off the field after refusing to go into the game. NFL Network reported that Brown felt he was too injured to enter.