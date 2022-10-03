Antonio Brown posts Gisele Bündchen pic amid Tom Brady marital woes

Antonio Brown capped off what’s been a wild weekend with a curious Instagram move.

One day after video surfaced of the embattled wide receiver exposing himself to guests in a May 14 pool incident in Dubai, Brown took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of himself with supermodel Gisele Bündchen – the wife of his former Buccaneers teammate, Tom Brady.

Captioning the post, “Put that S–t On,” the 34-year-old Brown can be seen smiling beside Bündchen, 42, in the snap, which appeared to be taken after Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl 2021 victory over Kansas City. Unsurprisingly, the post caught many on the social media platform off guard.

Antonio Brown took to Instagram on Sunday to post of photo of himself with Tom Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Antonio Brown/Instagram

“HUHHHHH????” one user remarked, while another commented, “Disrespectful that man let you in his crib.”

During Brady’s first season with the Buccaneers in 2020, the former Patriots quarterback reportedly let Brown stay with him after he signed with Tampa Bay. Brown’s union with the Buccaneers infamously ended in January, when he shed his game-day apparel and ran off the field shirtless at MetLife Stadium in the middle of a contest against the Jets.

Brown, who currently remains a free agent, later trashed Brady, 45, on Twitter as the seven-time Super Bowl champion stepped away from training camp due to “personal” reasons in August.

Tom Brady (#12) with Antonio Brown (#81) during a Buccaneers game in Jan. 2022.

Antonio Brown looks on before a Buccaneers-Saints game in Nov. 2020.



Brown’s latest Instagram post comes just weeks after Page Six exclusively reported that Bündchen and Brady engaged in a series of heated arguments over the quarterback’s decision to un-retire from the NFL. However, sources close Bündchen recently said their marital issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” adding those allegations are “sexist.”

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated,” the insider told Page Six last week.

The couple, who has been married since 2009, allegedly stayed in separate residences while hunkering down in Miami last week ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Antonio Brown’s photo was posted just weeks after reports emerged of a marital strife between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Gisele Bündchen wasn’t seen in the crowd during Tom Brady’s Buccaneers game on Oct. 2, 2022, against the Chiefs.

The couple has been married since 2009 and has two kids together, son Benjamin (left) and daughter Vivian (right). The quarterback is also a dad to son Jack (center), whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.



Brady later returned to Tampa Bay, where he and the Buccaneers fell to the Chiefs, 41-31, in a primetime showdown on Sunday. Bündchen was not seen in the crowd, per People.

Brady, who kicked off his 23rd NFL season last month, was joined by his children for the Buccaneers’ home opener on Sept. 25. He and Bündchen share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, while the quarterback co-parents 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.