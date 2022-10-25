Antonio Brown ordered to pay $1.2 million for mover attack

Antonio Brown lost a seven-figure decision.

The former NFL wide receiver was ordered by a Broward County jury to pay $1.2 million in damages to a moving truck driver whom he allegedly attacked, according to TMZ.

Brown did not show up for hearings in the case.

The $1.2 million ledger included $793,000 for the driver’s past and future pain and suffering plus $407,000 for medical expenses both already incurred and forthcoming.

Anton Tumanov sued last year over the alleged incident, which took place in 2020. The suit claimed that Brown assaulted Tumanov after a dispute over payment. Tumanov claimed to have suffered “severe bodily injuries” and that his vehicle was damaged.

Brown was charged criminally in the case. He pleaded no contest in 2020 to charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. He was given probation and community service.

“Rather than engage in a protracted legal case, Mr. Brown decided to resolve this matter in an expeditious manner in consideration of his family and his football career,” Brown’s attorney Carson Hancock said in a statement at the time.

Former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown was ordered to pay $1.2 million in damages to a moving truck driver after an alleged incident from 2020. Getty Images

Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field during a game against the Jets last season. AP

Brown’s last NFL appearance came in Week 17 of last season as the Bucs faced the Jets at MetLife Stadium. After a dispute with his coaches, a shirtless Brown quit the team and headed to the locker room — before halftime.

The former All-Pro receiver has been in the news of late, trolling his former friend and quarterback Tom Brady over rumored marital strife with model Gisele Bundchen.