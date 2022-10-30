Antonio Brown on selling Gisele Bündchen shirt after Tom Brady divorce

Antonio Brown has recently made headlines over the continuous trolling of his former teammate, Tom Brady, which includes hawking merchandise that features the quarterback’s now-ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

During an appearance on entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, Brown was asked about targeting Brady, and how his latest efforts, selling a shirt featuring Bündchen hugging Brown to raise money for fatherless children, can be considered “a dig.”

“This is a charity shirt to raise money for the fatherless kids,” Brown told Bet-David, who responded to mercurial wide receiver, “Even that’s a dig.”

Antonio Brown has made headlines for trolling his former teammate, Tom Brady, and has started selling shirts featuring this photo of himself with Gisele Bündchen. Instagram/Antonio Brown

Elsewhere during the exchange, Brown, 34, remarked he “don’t know his girl,” in reference to Bündchen, whom Brady, 45, finalized his divorce from on Friday. The photo featured on Brown’s shirt, however, is of him and the 42-year-old supermodel embracing after the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win over the Chiefs in February 2021.

“It’s a T-shirt to raise money from a real moment that happened. How is this a reach?” Brown said. “Because they’re going through a divorce? People go through stuff every day, man.”

Antonio Brown (81) with Tom Brady during a Buccaneers game in December 2021. Getty Images

Brown and Brady were most recently teammates in Tampa Bay. Brown’s tenure with the Buccaneers ended in bizarre fashion back in January, when the wideout shed his apparel mid-game against the Jets and left MetLife Stadium in an odd scene.

Brady, who is in his third season with the Buccaneers, confirmed Friday that he and Bündchen had parted ways after 13 years together.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala in May 2019.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back against the Ravens on Oct. 27, 2022.



“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote in an Instagram Story. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Brady has two children with Bündchen, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. He also co-parents son Jack, 15, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.