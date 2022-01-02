Antonio Brown no longer a Buc after meltdown: Bruce Arians

Brown, who had been previously suspended for misrepresenting his vaccination status, stripped away his jersey and gloves in the third quarter of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. He then ran into the tunnels while waving to the crowd.
The Buccaneers, now 12-4, are readying for a playoff run after clinching the NFC South title.
