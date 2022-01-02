Antonio Brown no longer a Buc after meltdown: Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown’s days as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer are over.

Antonio Brown runs off the field during the Jets-Buccaneers game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Twitter/NFL on Fox

Following Sunday’s 28-24 win against the Jets, head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that the controversial receiver would no longer be a member of the team after his shirtless meltdown.

A shirtless Antonio Brown on the sideline during the Buccaneers-Jets game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Twitter/NFL on Fox

“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians told the media postgame.

Brown, who had been previously suspended for misrepresenting his vaccination status, stripped away his jersey and gloves in the third quarter of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. He then ran into the tunnels while waving to the crowd.

The Buccaneers, now 12-4, are readying for a playoff run after clinching the NFC South title.