Antonio Brown goes shirtless, leaves Bucs-Jets in bizarre scene

Antonio Brown cost himself three games with a fake vaccine card. This time, he removed himself from the action.

Late in the third quarter of the Jets-Buccaneers game, Brown ripped off his shoulder pads, took off his shirt and gloves, threw them into the crowd and gave a peace sign to the crowd before running into the tunnel.

Up to that point, the troubled and controversial Brown hadn’t done much, catching three passes for 26 yards on five targets. It was unclear if his lack of involvement was the reason for his frustration. Brown was upset, according to Fox. OJ Howard and Mike Evans tried to calm him down, but it didn’t work.

Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown is seen waving to the crowd shirtless during the Buccaneers-Jets game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Twitter/NFL on Fox

Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown is seen running into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium during the Buccaneers-Jets game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Twitter/NFL on Fox

Brown returned last Sunday in Tampa Bay’s 32-6 win over the Panthers and had a big role, catching 10 passes for 101 yards.

Buccaneers receiver tosses his undershirt into the crowd at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during the Buccaneers-Jets game. Twitter/NFL on Fox

“Next question. Next question,” Brown said when asked his transgression. “I just want to talk about this game. We don’t wanna waste no time with you guys writing.”

The 33-year-old may have cost himself $1 million in potential incentives. According to Spotrac, Brown was eight catches away from a $333,333 bonus, 55 receiving yards away from another $333,333 bonus and a receiving touchdown from a third $333,333 bonus.