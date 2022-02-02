Antonio Brown congratulates Tom Brady on retirement with video

Antonio Brown thanked and congratulated the retiring Tom Brady with a video on Instagram.

Brady officially called it quits after 22 seasons — including two-plus with Brown — on Tuesday. The former Buccaneers and Patriots receiver posted a video compilation of Brady throwing him touchdown passes and their Super Bowl victory with Tampa Bay last season.

“Congratulations to the (goat emoji) @Tom Brady,” Brown wrote in the caption. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you, thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion. I’m thankful for your leadership and winning mentality to make people around you better.”

Brown’s time with the Buccaneers ended in tumultuous fashion after he refused to go back into a Week 17 game against the Jets because he claimed to be too injured to keep playing. He then pulled off his pads and shirt and ran off the MetLife Stadium field after Brown said Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told him he was done with the team. He was eventually released.

In the aftermath, Brown questioned his relationship with the 44-year-old Brady, who pushed for the Buccaneers to bring the receiver in two seasons ago. Brown initially said the seven-time Super Bowl winner was only his friend because “I’m a good football player” and he “needs me to play football.” Brown quickly backtracked, claiming his words were “taken out substance” and Brady is “one of my true friends.”

Brown caught 92 passes for 1,084 yards and nine touchdowns from Brady.