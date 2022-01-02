Antonio Brown all smiles with NJ driver after Bucs meltdown

Antonio Brown didn’t have an Uber drive him away from MetLife Stadium.

Instead he had a chauffeur to some of the NFL’s biggest stars pick him up after his sideline meltdown got him kicked off the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The 33-year-old receiver was seen smiling in the back of N.J. driver Danny Chalet’s car on a post to the chauffeur’s Instagram story. The post came hours after Brown stripped shirtless and angrily walked off the field during Tampa Bay’s win over the Jets, ending his rocky tenure with the team. It meant Brown was not going to travel on the team jet back to Tampa.

Chalet, a Bloomfield, N.J. native who lists Odell Beckham Jr, Saquon Barkley, Jamal Adams, Brooks Koepka and others among his clients, posted a photo of himself on FaceTime with Brown requesting a ride.

Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown appears to have been picked up from MetLife Stadium by N.J. driver Daniel Chalet after his sideline meltdown on Sunday. Fox screen grab, Instagram/dannyboyhustlehard

“When my brother call me I’m there…” Chalet wrote. “You know how I’m coming..”

He’s then seen in a series of videos with Brown — apparently in New York — including one with Brown on his phone smiling in the back of Chalet’s car.

Brown, in his first comments since the incident, posted a photo of him in a Buccaneers jersey to his Instagram account with the caption (Big MAD (Making a Difference) Thanks for the opportunity.”

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer that Brown refused to enter the game when he asked him to before storming off.

His stadium exit seems to have ended with him entering Chalet’s ride.