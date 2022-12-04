Antonee Robinson’s fiancée’s tribute after USMNT’s World Cup loss

Darcy Myers is “SO proud” of fiancée Antonee Robinson and the U.S. men’s national team for their run at the 2022 World Cup.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the same day The Netherlands ousted the U.S. in the Round of 16, Myers penned a touching note to the 25-year-old Robinson, a.k.a. “Jedi,” the Star Wars-inspired nickname he’s held since childhood.

“The highs are high and the lows are low, but one things for sure, you and all the boys can be SO proud of yourselves,” Myers shared. “World Cup 2022, you did that Jedi.”

Antonee Robinson hugs his fiancée, Darcy Myers, in the stands during the 2022 World Cup.

The defender on the USMNT also shared a sweet moment with his daughter, Atlas.



In a separate post shared on her Instagram Story, Myers — who announced her engagement to Robinson in March — thanked fans for their supportive messages following the U.S.’s heartbreaking defeat.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support for Jedi through out [sic] his time here,” she began.

“He did us proud & showed the world what an amazing player & person he is.”

Darcy Myers praised Antonee Robinson in a separate Instagram message. Instagram/Darcy Myers

Moments after Saturday’s 3-1 loss, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter praised his squad for putting “everything they had” into the match.

“This is a tough one to swallow for us. The guys put everything they had into it and tonight we came up short, but it wasn’t for lack of trying or a lack of effort,” Berhalter said.

Robinson’s teammate, Christian Pulisic, also lauded the group.

Antonee Robinson controls the ball against The Netherlands on Dec. 3, 2022, at the 2022 World Cup. Getty Images

Darcy Myers and Antonee Robinson Instagram/Darcy Myers

“It hurts a lot right now. … We wanted it so bad,” Pulisic said. “I hope we gave everyone some kind of excitement and showed what this country is about, what this team is about.”

In addition to the USMNT, Robinson plays for Fulham F.C. in the Premier League, which he joined in 2020.

Off the pitch, Robinson has been enjoying family time with Myers and their young daughter Atlas, whom they welcomed last winter.