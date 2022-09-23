Anthony Walker carted off after ‘dirty’ play by Chukwuma Okorafor

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was put in an aircast and carted off the field after what many on Twitter deemed a “dirty” play by Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor during the Cleveland’s 29-17 “Thursday Night Football” win.

The Browns announced that it was a knee injury.

In the third quarter after Mitch Trubisky connected with running back Jaylen Warren on a short pass over the middle, Okorafor laid a hard block on Walker, who went down to the ground in a heap, seemingly grabbing at his head.

With Walker flat on the ground, Okorafor pounced on top of him.

“Contact there, and then after he hits him, jumps on top of him,” Kirk Herbstreit said on the Amazon Prime Video broadcast during a look at the replay. “I think that’s where the flag came in.”

There was a flag on the play — but not for the Okorafor bellyflop. Instead, the tackle was ruled an ineligible man downfield for a mere 5-yard penalty that wiped out Warren’s 35-yard play.

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) is checked by a trainer after being injured during the second half of a game against the Steelers. AP

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) is taken off the field after being injured during the second half of a game against the Steelers. AP

The play immediately sparked controversy online.

The 25-year-old Chukwuma Okorafor is in his fifth season with the Steelers since being drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft.

Walker Jr., a team captain, is in his second season with the Browns.