Anthony Volpe’s second game as Yankee had bit of everything

This spring, the moment seemed to always find Anthony Volpe.

The trend has continued through two major league games for the new Yankees shortstop, who continues to impress but also might have the occasional moment when he reminds he is 21 years old.

Volpe called the past few days “the best type of whirlwind.”

After his impressive Opening Day debut, he connected for his first two career hits and also could not cleanly make a catch on an awkward line drive, for which he quickly took responsibility.

With the bases loaded, two outs and the Yankees down one in the sixth inning, San Francisco’s Thairo Estrada hit a liner off the edge of his bat that appeared difficult to read.

Volpe took a step to his right, then went left and dove, knocking the ball down but not catching it.

Everyone was safe, and the Giants pushed their lead to two.





Anthony Volpe scores his first run as a major leaguer in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 7-5 loss to the Orioles. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“It was a tough one,” Volpe said after the 7-5 loss in The Bronx on Saturday afternoon. “That will probably keep me up at night, thinking about that. I feel like I definitely should have had it.”

Each play will be analyzed for a young prospect who stunned his way to an Opening Day job and otherwise has performed immediately.

Volpe, who walked and stole his first base in Thursday’s debut, singled twice and stole his second base in his encore.

His first hit came against San Francisco righty Alex Cobb, who had buried Volpe in an 0-2 count. But the youngster fought back and lined a 1-2, clean single through the left side. The crowd chanted his name, but it used to be easier for players to breathe in the moment.

“Everything with the [pitch] clock now I guess happens pretty fast,” Volpe said with a smile, adding that the ball from his first big league hit will go to his parents.





Anthony Volpe singles in the second inning for his first major league hit. Robert Sabo for NY Post

He made it to first base but did not stay there long.

Volpe distracted Cobb, drawing a pickoff throw, and then got a big jump and swiped second base without even a throw.

Volpe’s second hit was a single to center field, against dominant Giants closer Camilo Doval, which began a Yankees rally in the ninth inning.

Volpe came around to score the first run of his brief career, on a single from Aaron Judge, but the positivity would be dampened by Giancarlo Stanton’s game-ending double play.

“More good at-bats from him today,” manager Aaron Boone said of Volpe, who has reached base three times in his first seven plate appearances. “He’s in the fight every time up there. Certainly like where Anthony’s at right now.”