Anthony Volpe MLB Rookie of the Year odds, picks, prediction

The New York Yankees made their fans (and plenty of bettors) quite happy on Sunday evening.

The Bronx Bombers announced that rookie Anthony Volpe, the club’s top prospect and the No. 5 prospect in all of baseball per MLB.com, will break camp with the team and is, in all likelihood going to be the starting shortstop on Opening Day.

It was no secret that the Yankees had an open competition for shortstop in camp after Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s struggles in 2022, but it was not a foregone conclusion that Volpe was going to be anointed as the starter.

Kiner-Falefa, Volpe, and fellow prospect Oswald Peraza were all going to be considered for the spot, but it became clear over the course of the spring that Volpe had the inside track.

Volpe hit .314 with three homers, five RBIs, and five stolen bases in 51 at-bats in Spring Training, and his 1.064 OPS is the fourth-best mark during the exhibition season.

The Yankees couldn’t ignore that kind of performance.

Similarly, the betting market couldn’t overlook what Volpe was doing in the preseason.

Before Spring Training, Volpe was +1800 to win the American League Rookie of the Year, putting him well behind consensus favorite Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles.

It made sense back then for Volpe to be in the double-digits, as the Rookie of the Year is more about opportunity than anything else, and there was no guarantee that the New Jersey native would make the Yankees out of camp.





New York Yankees Infielder Anthony Volpe Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

But as it became more and more likely that Volpe was going to force the Yankees’ hands, his odds began to come down, and he now finds himself as the third-favorite at +750.

Only Henderson and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox have lower prices than Volpe on Sunday evening.

Still, don’t be surprised if a steady stream of money pours in on the 22-year-old and he puts some pressure on Henderson at the top of the board.