Anthony Rizzo’s clutch hit gives Yankees sweep of Angels

It wasn’t a perfect day — Jameson Taillon fell six outs short of that — but it was pretty satisfying.

The Yankees’ long Thursday included a beat-down, a brush with history, dominant starting pitching and some dramatics.

Most importantly, the end result was two wins, 6-1 and 2-1, over the Angels in a split-admission doubleheader in The Bronx as the Yankees (36-15), who have the best record in baseball, swept a three-game series in impressive fashion.

Pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo’s two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning of Game 2, after the Yankees had gone 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, made a winner out of Taillon, who pitched seven perfect innings before finally allowing a hit, and then a run, in the eighth.

“I was fired up,” Taillon said. “It just felt like one of those nights where we were going to make it happen.”

Taillon retired the first 21 Angels he faced. In the seventh, he went through the potent top three of the order, which included Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese superstar sent a 1-1 fastball past Taillon and up the middle.

Off the bat, it seemed it would get through. Fortunately for Taillon, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa hadn’t shifted too far over, so he ranged to his right, fielded the ball and narrowly threw Ohtani out, delivering a one-hop strike as his momentum carried him into the outfield.

“When he made that play, you kind of start letting your mind go there [a perfect game] a little bit,” manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees sent the Angels to their eighth straight loss.

Taillon’s perfect game ended the next inning, however, when Jared Walsh led off the eighth by ripping a high 0-2 fastball up the middle. This time, Kiner-Falefa couldn’t quite get to it. The shortstop dove, but the ball caromed off him into shallow left-center field and Walsh wound up on second with a double. Taillon promptly received a standing ovation for his efforts.

“That’s the best I’ve seen in a long time,” Aaron Judge said of Taillon, who struck out five, allowed two hits and didn’t walk a batter in eight innings.

After Taillon retired the next two hitters, the cheers were replaced by groans. Taillon left a 1-2 slider up and Kurt Suzuki lined it into left field to drive home Walsh to give the Angels a 1-0 lead.

After Rizzo’s clutch single in the bottom of the eighth off Angels reliever Archie Bradley drove in Miguel Andujar, who had doubled, and Kiner-Falefa, Taillon wound up a winner. Clay Holmes worked a scoreless ninth for his seventh save, shaking off a bout of wildness by retiring Luis Rengifo with the bases loaded to end it.

The opener was very different. The Yankees jumped on Ohtani, the Angels’ starter, early with first-inning solo home runs by Matt Carpenter and Gleyber Torres. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes was again brilliant, delivering seven shutout innings in a one-sided victory that also featured solo homers from Judge and DJ LeMahieu.

Ohtani failed to record an out in the fourth inning as he was battered in The Bronx for the second consecutive year. Adding to his lost day on the mound, Ohtani was also picked off first base by Cortes in the fifth inning after his lone hit.

“They’re really good at reading pitches. They’re very good at it,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

When asked about Ohtani only registering three swings and misses on 75 pitches, Maddon said: “That’s unusual, very unusual. But I’m not accusing anybody of anything, except that they’re good at it. If you’re able to acquire things through natural means I’m all into it, I think it’s great.”

The opener included an hour and 28-minute rain delay after eight innings that only delayed the inevitable Yankees victory.

As poor as Ohtani’s outing was, it wasn’t quite as bad as his first start in The Bronx, last June 30, when he was torched for seven earned runs on seven hits in two-thirds of an inning. The Angels rallied for an 11-8 victory that day with a seven-run ninth inning.

History didn’t repeat itself.

Cortes twirled seven shutout innings, lowering his ERA to a miniscule 1.50 — the second-lowest in all of baseball — while striking out seven and allowing five hits. It was the sixth start this year in which he yielded one earned run or fewer, a stunning run for the former 36th-round pick who has come from anonymity to be one of the premier pitchers in the game this year.

“It’s been pretty special,” Cortes said. “I try to compete. With that, I’ve had a lot of success.”