Anthony Rizzo signing means Luke Voit’s Yankees end is near

TAMPA — Anthony Rizzo’s arrival likely means the end of Luke Voit’s time with the Yankees.

Rizzo’s two-year deal — not official as of Wednesday morning, but Rizzo did have a jersey in the clubhouse — means there’s no logical spot for Voit on the roster. It’s a reality Voit grasped when he got to Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday.

“I’m still wearing pinstripes, so my job is to come in and I’m gonna work hard today and I guess we’ll see what happens,” Voit said. “That’s all I can control.”

It’s the second time in two years the Yankees have acquired Rizzo to play first base, having traded for the lefty-swinging slugger from the Cubs prior to the trade deadline in July.

Voit said he’s yet to speak with anyone from the front office about Rizzo’s signing and what it means for him, but he could read the writing on the wall — writing that has been there all offseason, since the Yankees clearly grew tired of Voit’s inability to stay healthy.

“Obviously, everyone saw the speculation, so you guys got it right,” Voit said. “Especially after last year happened, I’m not surprised. I had a coach in the minors tell me ‘You’re always playing for 29 other teams.’ I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and be ready for whatever happens, but right now I’m a New York Yankee.”

Luke Voit at Yankees spring training in Tampa on March 15, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The move came just days after Aaron Boone declared Voit the team’s starting first baseman, something Voit took with a grain of salt at the time.

“I’m the only guy on the roster, technically, so it was a pretty easy answer,” Voit said. “That was great, but obviously not anymore.”

The first base market still has some dominoes to fall, with Freddie Freeman a free agent.

Voit is arbitration-eligible and due to make around $5.4 million this season. He led the majors in homers during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but was bothered by left knee injuries throughout last season.

Anthony Rizzo singles during a Yankees game on Sept. 19, 2021. Robert Sabo

“I feel healthy again,” Voit said. “All I wanted to control this year was being healthy, prepare myself for a long season and not go on the freaking IL. I’m doing everything I can right now and I’m gonna stay positive. I have no idea what’s gonna happen.”

He hoped to speak to general manager Brian Cashman at some point on Wednesday.

“I know they want to be left-handed, so I get it,” Voit said. “They’ve been [intent] on that since last year. With our team coming to spring, we’re pretty righty dominant. That’s [Cashman’s] job. It’s a business. I get it. He brought me over here for a reason. I guess that reason isn’t what it used to be.”

And he’s getting ready for what’s next.

“I’ve enjoyed myself since I got here in ‘18,” Voit said. “I enjoy New York. It’s the best place to play baseball. Who knows? Maybe I’ll still be here. I have no idea.”

In the meantime, he’s going to use the next part of spring training to show other teams what he can do.

“These next 19 games are important for me to prove myself and show that I’m healthy again,” Voit said.