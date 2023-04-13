Anthony Richardson is the 2023 NFL Draft’s biggest gamble

First of an 11-part series. Coming tomorrow: running backs.

The prospect makes your jaw drop. The Prospect is a quarterback who can maybe throw a football 100 yards. The Prospect is big and strong and fast. The Prospect forces you to dream about what he can be, or might be, even though that vision is years down the road.

Sometimes The Prospect is as polarizing as he is alluring. The coach and general manager and owner who fear that he could be a bust because he is an inexperienced (13 starts) and unpolished gem with accuracy questions will not draft him. The coach and general manager who fear that they cannot afford to pass on him for fear that he might one day have a bust in Canton will take the gamble.

The Prospect is 6-foot-4 and weighs 246 pounds, and he runs 40 yards in 4.43 seconds.

His name is Anthony Richardson.

On NFL draft night, there is a chance that Anthony Richardson could be the first player to embrace NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and if he isn’t the first, he won’t be too far behind. Someone — the Panthers, Texans, Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders, Falcons, Titans, to name the desperadoes — will not be able to resist the temptation.

Daniel Jeremiah is the NFL Network’s quarterback on these things, co-host of the “Move the Sticks” podcast and color commentator for Chargers games, and is a former NFL college scout who has the chops to be an NFL GM.

“I would draft him,” Jeremiah told The Post. “I think it’s about finding the right time to do it, the right spot to do it. But if you’re drafting him in the first round, you’re drafting him in the top 15, you’re expecting him to be a starting quarterback and to be a successful NFL starting quarterback. I could definitely see that happening. I can buy into that. But it gives you a little bit more conviction when you get to spend more time with him than I do in this spot.”





Anthony Richardson throws a pass during a recent NFL Pro Day. AP

The success of Josh Allen will embolden the franchise that envisions Gainesville’s own Anthony Richardson as its franchise quarterback. Allen was similarly big and big-armed and strong with accuracy issues at Wyoming.

“Anthony’s a better athlete, even though Josh is a phenomenal athlete,” Jeremiah said. But …

“But in terms of playing the game, Josh has had way more experience,” Jeremiah added.

Allen at Wyoming: 365-649 (56.2 percent), 5,066 yards, 44 TDs, 21 INTs passing; 237-767 and 12 TDs rushing.

Richardson at Florida: 215-393 (54.7 percent) 3,105 yards, 24 TDs, 15 INTs passing; 161-1,116-12 rushing.

“To me, it’s the consistency of his feet and how that impacts his accuracy,” Jeremiah said. “He has some unbelievable pinpoint throws down the field, and then, he won’t line his feet up and he’ll skip a couple of swing passes. Or a quick ball to the flat and the ball will skip out there. Those are the things he’s gotta clean up, and then just being consistent and really honing in on what he’s doing in his lower body I think will really help him become more reliable and steady in terms of his accuracy. I know he can do it. I’ve seen him really, really place the ball beautifully down the field, and on occasion underneath, but it’s just drilling that down and be more consistent and more intentional with his feet.”

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (396-579, 68.4 percent, 5,373 yards passing; 218-867-15 rushing) had a more celebrated career at Ohio State, but has been better with his legs than his arm in his two NFL seasons and is 6-3, 227 pounds.





Anthony Richardson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in early March. Getty Images

“That’s probably a better comparison than the Josh Allen one for me,” Jeremiah said. “Both dynamic runners, both really strong, really tough and competitive. I think he’s got a chance to be a better passer than Justin, but I would say Justin was more advanced as a passer coming out. I think there’s a lot of similarities to their game and maybe even how the blueprint is how to use him early on as he gets on the field and continues to develop.”

Cam Newton — 6-5, 245 pounds — was the first-overall pick of the 2011 draft by the Panthers.

“That’s always been the guy I looked up to,” Richardson told CBS Sports at the NFL Scouting Combine. Asked if he considered himself a better thrower, Richardson said: “I believe so.”

Newton at Auburn: 185-280 (66.1 percent), 30 TDs, 7 INTs passing; 264-1,473-20 rushing … and one Heisman Trophy, one national championship.

“Cam was more accomplished,” Jeremiah said. “Even before he gets to Auburn, he won a national championship in junior college [Blinn College], and then he goes to Auburn, they run the table, he wins the Heisman Trophy and the national championship with really a roster that wasn’t chock full of many NFL players, he just carried the whole team.”

Richardson, 21 next month, nevertheless exhibits good pocket presence.

“Sometimes his feet don’t always catch up, sometimes he’s a little bit late to get his feet back in alignment to release the football,” Jeremiah said. “I think he sees the field pretty well, I think he feels it pretty well in the pocket.”

In a perfect world, Richardson would land in a stable environment where he can get up to speed quickly.

“You’re talking about sitting maybe for a month, maybe six weeks,” Jeremiah said. “Just let him see it and feel the speed a little bit. … He needs to play, he hasn’t played a ton of football … and knowing that early on, you’re gonna have to probably major in his legs and maybe minor more so in his arm. But you get a chance to even that out and flip it over time.”

Bryce Young … C.J. Stroud … Will Levis … Anthony Richardson … not necessarily in that order.

“I think we’re gonna see four quarterbacks go in the top seven,” Jeremiah said.

The Prospect will be one of them.