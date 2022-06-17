Anthony Rendon to miss rest of season after wrist surgery

First, the Angels lost 14 straight games before snapping the skid earlier this month. Now, they’ve lost their star third baseman.

The Angels’ Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist, the team announced Friday.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon AP

The 32-year-old, who’d already spent two weeks on the IL due to soreness in the same wrist earlier this season, has played just 155 total games over his three years in Los Angeles. This season, he was hitting just .228 with a .324 OBP and slugging .383.

Before signing with the Angels in 2020, Rendon spent seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, where he hit .290 with 136 home runs and 546 RBIs in that span, which included winning the World Series with them in 2019.

Since joining the Angels, however, Rendon has struggled, only slashing .252/.359/.421 with 20 home runs over three seasons. Rendon, who signed a seven-year deal worth $245 million, still has $154 million remaining over the next four years, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Los Angeles, which was aiming to make its first postseason appearance since 2014, are likely to use Matt Duffy at third base.