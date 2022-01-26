Anthony Edwards-ism: 'I feel like Black Jesus' adds to Timberwolves star's running list of hilarious quotes
When the Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, they not only got a future franchise player but also the best quote in the NBA.
Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.