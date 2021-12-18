Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers forward exits game against Timberwolves with left knee contusion

The Los Angeles Lakers just seemed to be turning things around and building momentum coming into their game against the Timberwolves. As they leave, it would be safe to assume that they have got concerned about Anthony Davis.

At Minnesota, the big man went back to the locker room not once but twice after he seemed to have suffered an injury. A long absence for him would be a tough blow for a Lakers team that hasn’t been able to remain at full strength for long stretches early on in the year.

How long will the Lakers be without Davis? Here’s everything we know about the injury.

What is Anthony Davis’ injury?

Davis injured his left knee at the 6:41 mark in the third quarter, when Jalen McDaniels fell on his left leg after a push-off by LeBron James.

The 6-foot-10 forward exited the game immediately and never returned. The injury seemed to be so severe that he had a tumble in the tunnel en route to the locker room.

It was later announced that the injury was a left knee contusion. Earlier in the game, Davis went to the locker room in the final minute of the first quarter when he seemed to turn his right ankle.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said postgame that AD will undergo an MRI on Saturday in Chicago, where the Lakers are set to wrap-up their road trip by playing the Bulls on Sunday.

Frank Vogel on AD’s injury: “Hopefully it’s something minor and he can get back soon, but we’ll find out more tomorrow.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 18, 2021

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported postgame about Davis’ injury – “so far all is in good structure, but want to take another image.”

How long will Anthony Davis be out?

So far, it is unclear about the severity of Davis’ injury and thus, there is no timetable of his return announced yet. More should be available following the MRI in Chicago.

Although he has a lengthy injury history, Davis has been extremely durable so far this season, only missing three games prior to the Timberwolves contest.

The eight-time All-Star is enjoying a bounce-back season, averaging 23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Lakers upcoming schedule

The game against Chicago will wrap-up the team’s three-game road trip, after which they’ll head home where they will play eight of their next 10.