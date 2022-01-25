The Lakers game in Brooklyn was a big one for th franchise.

For the first time in nearly six weeks, superstar big man Anthony Davis returned to the line-up. A sprained left MCL kept him out of 17 games, a stretch in which the team went 7-10.

NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

Prior to the game, there was no outlined minutes restriction for the 6-foot-10 big man but head coach Frank Vogel did mention was mindful of his workload.

How did Anthony Davis perform in return from injury?

On the possession of the game, the Lakers welcomed back their teammate by running a lob play between LeBron James and Davis.

AD looked great early on, scoring six of the Lakers’ first eight points and recording three of his game-high four blocks in the first seven minutes of the game.

However, after that first stint, it was tough sweating for Davis. He did most of his damage early but couldn’t get into any rhythm over the course of the rest of the game.

In his 25 minutes of action, he shot 3-of-8 from the field while also recording two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

He didn’t find much of his range in this game with only one of his three made field goals being jump shot while the other two alley-oop finishes.

Despite the spotlight of playing in Brooklyn, there wasn’t a lot of focus on his return as James ensured that the Lakers took care of business against a shorthanded Nets squad.

James finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes in the 106-96 victory.

What is Davis’ availability for the remaining three games on the Lakers’ ongoing road trip?

We’ll know more soon but it’s highly unlikely that he plays in all three games as the team prepares for a back-to-back in Philadelphia on Thursday and Charlotte on Friday before closing the trip in Atlanta on Sunday.