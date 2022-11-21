Anthony Beauvillier’s winner lifts Islanders over Maple Leafs

Anthony Beauvillier scored at 1:56 of overtime and the visiting Islanders defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday night.

Josh Bailey tied the game for the Islanders late in the third period, and Beauvillier won it with a rising wrist shot on a pass from Brock Nelson.

Noah Dobson had a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who won completed their four-game road trip with two wins. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots.

John Tavares and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto.

Erik Kallgren made 21 saves for the Maple Leafs, who finished a three-game homestand at 1-0-2 before going on the road for four in a row starting Wednesday.

Dobson scored his sixth goal of the season on a shot from the right point that deflected off Toronto’s David Kampf at 15:21 of the first period. Sebastian Aho circled behind the net before passing to Dobson after Mathew Barzal controlled the puck against three defenders to start the scoring play.

Anthony Beauvillier celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime. NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto had a 9-7 edge in shots on goal after one period.

Tavares scored his 11th goal of the season at 4:49 on a power play on a pass into the slot by William Nylander. Mitchell Marner also earned an assist to extend his points streak to 13 games, matching his career best. Alexander Romanov was off for cross-checking.

Matthews tipped in his ninth goal of the season at 14:06 of the second on Timothy Liljegren’s shot. Rasmus Sandin picked up the other assist.

The Islanders celebrate after their win over the Maple Leafs. NHLI via Getty Images

Oliver Wahlstrom of New York and Sandin received fighting majors at 8:52 of the third.

Toronto led 22-15 in shots on goal after two periods.

Toronto’s Morgan Rielly and New York’s Kyle Palmieri had an accidental collision in the Islanders zone at 1:06 of the third period. Both left the game.

Ilya Sorokin makes a save during the Islanders’ win over the Maple Leafs. NHLI via Getty Images

Bailey took advantage of Kallgren’s errant pass to score his fourth goal of the season at 17:02 of the third.

Tavares played his 300th game with the Maple Leafs, who signed him away from the Islanders as a free agent before the 2018-19 season.