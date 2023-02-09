Anthony Beauvillier’s emotional move from Islanders to Canucks

On the ice from Long Island Sign up for Inside the Islanders by Ethan Sears, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

Anthony Beauvillier doesn’t quite know how it will feel on Thursday when he steps onto the ice at UBS Arena wearing a Canucks jersey. The Islanders, surely, will honor him with a tribute video. Islanders fans, surely, will be glad to see him. And Beauvillier, surely, will feel a wave of emotions and memories flooding back to him.

“My head’s not there yet,” Beauvillier said following Canucks practice at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. “It’ll definitely be something different. I never really had that before. It’ll be good to see everyone and kinda turn the page on Thursday for sure. So many great memories with these guys and with this organization.”

By luck and happenstance, the Canucks are returning from the All-Star break to three games in the New York metropolitan area. Beauvillier, whom the Islanders sent to Vancouver as part of their trade package for Bo Horvat, made his debut with the Canucks on Monday against the Devils. They faced the Rangers on Wednesday, then bused to Long Island to play the Islanders on Thursday.

Unlike Horvat, who might have been surprised by the timing, but likely knew he would be dealt at some point, Beauvillier had no idea this was coming. He was on vacation when Lou Lamoriello’s name came up on his phone, and he could surmise from there that something was coming.





Anthony Beauvillier played seven seasons with the Islanders before being dealt away in the Bo Horvat trade. NHLI via Getty Images

Beauvillier had been with the Islanders since the start of his career. He was drafted with the organization all the way back in 2015, and made his debut the next year. Despite being just 25, he was part of the fabric of the locker room and of two playoff runs that are the highlight for this generation of the team.

“Me and Beau, we got a lot of awesome memories together,” Mathew Barzal said this week. “Growing up together, really came into the league together, he’s been with me through everything, really, and I’ve been with him through everything. He’s a special person in my life, he always will be. I hope he goes and tears it up in Vancouver.”

On Tuesday, Beauvillier was still trying to get his feet under him with a new team that has had its share of upheaval this season, including Rick Tocchet replacing Bruce Boudreau as head coach in January.

“I feel like there’s a really good group,” Beauvillier said. “It’s different on the other side, you’re walking into their routine and trying to fit in. … I feel like everyone here’s welcoming me, even people reaching out when I got here, everyone was super nice to me.”

Beauvillier won’t fully complete the process of moving to Vancouver until the offseason — for now he’s just transporting his clothes across the continent. He’s trying to focus on the positives: The Canucks wanted him enough to get him in a deal for Horvat, the prize of this season’s trade market. Plus, it’s a chance to prove his worth in one of the league’s biggest hockey markets.

“That makes me feel good about myself, makes me feel good about my game,” Beauvillier said. “Feels like they believe in me and believe in what I can do. So that part is very, very exciting for me.”





Mathew Barzal celebrates his hat trick with then-teammate Beauvillier against the Maple Leafs in 2018. NHLI via Getty Images

Beauvillier’s scoring had been an issue with the Islanders. He put up just nine goals this season. But he was more noticeable away from the puck than he had been in the past, and ended his tenure with the Islanders the right way: assisting Barzal on an overtime winner against the Golden Knights.

The last week has been a complete whirlwind: Beauvillier got back from vacation and had to coordinate a move to British Columbia, go meet with Lamoriello and Lane Lambert, get his stuff from the Islanders’ facility and say goodbye, then meet his new team.

Getting the first game back on Long Island out of the way early will allow him some closure.

“It’s kinda nice that I got to meet the team in Jersey and on the East Coast,” Beauvillier said. “Getting to know everyone just makes me feel so much better now than sitting at home or sitting on vacation just waiting for all that to happen. It’s still a lot of nerves, it’s been a lot of nerves in the last week. Doing better now.”

He’s glad to have gotten the chance to say goodbye to his teammates. Now he’ll get the chance to say goodbye to the fans.

A noteworthy adjustment

Something that’s stuck out about the Islanders in the two games since they have returned from the All-Star break: They’ve played far less dump-and-chase hockey and been far more successful at entering the offensive zone.

That is in no small part due to having a more complete lineup: Adam Pelech and Kyle Palmieri returned right before the break and Hudson Fasching and Noah Dobson returned Monday in Philadelphia. It also comes thanks to a slightly different emphasis from the coaching staff.





Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson returned on Monday after dealing with lower-body injuries going into the All-Star break. USA TODAY Sports

“I think we’re using the middle of the ice well,” Zach Parise said. “Our weak side defenseman is activating on breakouts. So just getting up the ice with four guys, we’re doing a good job with that.”

Barzal also emphasized using the middle of the ice.

“We’ve been putting more emphasis on trying to hit the middle and break out clean, maybe instead of just chipping it out and changing, maybe trying to hold it and get possession, let guys come out and build some speed,” Barzal said. “I think we have a lot of skill on this team, we really do. If we can get the puck in our forwards’ hands coming up the ice, I think we’re in good shape.”

The Fasching find

Hudson Fasching doesn’t have a point in his two games since coming off IR, but he has again affirmed that he should be on the Islanders’ fourth line beyond the rest of this season. His straight-line game is a perfect fit next to Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin. He is in the right areas, makes the right passes and plays mistake-free hockey. He is noticeable on nearly every shift.





Hudson Fasching’s eye-opening contributions for the Islanders don’t always show up in the stat sheet. NHLI via Getty Images

This continues to be one of the best stories of the season for the Islanders. The 27-year-old Fasching has become an everyday NHLer out of nowhere. And it is a gem of a find for the Islanders, who deservedly have received criticism for their lack of transactions in 2022, but picked up Fasching at the league minimum.

“Just up and down, did his job,” coach Lane Lambert said Monday night after the win over the Flyers. “I thought he was on pucks, I thought he protected it in the offensive zone and made some plays.”