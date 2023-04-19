Anthony Bass ‘clean it up’ comment lights up Twitter after popcorn debacle

Astros announcer Geoff Blum might be keeping up with Anthony Bass’ recent social media activity.

As Blum introduced the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in the bottom of the fifth inning of Monday’s game, in which Houston held an 8-1 lead at the time, the broadcaster used an ironic — or trolling — phrase when talking about Bass, who alleged in a now-viral tweet that a United Airlines employee made his pregnant wife tend to a popcorn mess made by their youngest child.

“Your new pitcher is ex-Astro Anthony Bass on to try and clean it up,” Blum said.





Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass called out United Airlines following an alleged incident involving his wife, Sydney Rae Bass. Sydney Rae Bass/Instagram

Though it’s unclear if Blum was referencing the ordeal involving Bass’ family, Twitter certainly took it that way.

“Sometimes the comedy writes itself,” one fan opined.

Another fan wrote, “I see what ya did there.”

The phrase also could have just been referring to Bass trying to “clean up” the mess — a runner on third with two outs — left by the previous pitcher, starter Kevin Gausman.





Anthony Bass and wife Sydney have two daughters, Blaire (left) and Brooklyn (right). Sydney Rae Bass/Instagram

Bass tore into United Airlines on Sunday after claiming a flight attendant made his 22-week pregnant wife, Sydney Rae Bass, “get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess” made by the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Blaire.

His message sparked a debate on Twitter, with some users sharing their takes with Bass directly.

“Pregnant women can bend. They may not want to but the solution to that would be to not give your child popcorn on a plane,” one user told Bass.





Sydney Rae Bass is the younger sister of Jessie James Decker. Sydney Rae Bass/Instagram





The Bass family made light of the apparent incident by posting a photo of daughter Blaire holding a bag of Skinny Pop popcorn. Sydney Rae Bass/Instagram

The pitcher then responded: “One last comment about today’s incident. United provided the popcorn, not my wife,”

In a follow-up post, Bass — who has been married to Sydney since 2017 — stated that United Airlines “is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”





Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass in action on April 11, 2023. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Both Bass and Sydney, the younger sister of country music singer Jessie James Decker, made light of the situation Monday by sharing a photo of Blaire holding a bag of Skinny Pop popcorn on their social media pages.

“The popcorn hazard,” James Decker quipped.