Angels won’t trade Shohei Ohtani in offseason

One particular MLB blockbuster is not meant to be — at least not yet.

Angels GM Perry Minasian spoke to reporters on Monday and announced that the franchise will not be trading Shohei Ohtani this offseason.

Ohtani, who is the best combination of pitcher and hitter since at least Babe Ruth, is due to make $30 million in 2023 and is a free agent after the season.

The reason Ohtani could have plausibly been on the trade block is that there is not an expectation around MLB that the Angels will pony up the considerable amount of money that will be necessary to keep him around past this season.

In September, The Post’s Jon Heyman pegged Ohtani’s value at $50 million a year — or more. In July, a rival executive told Heyman that Ohtani’s eventual deal could be in the vicinity of four years for a total of $200 million.

“If you’re the Angels, you have to sign Ohtani. But once you sign him, you can’t win,” a rival GM told Heyman, speaking about the Angels’ conundrum about looming contract talks with the superstar.

The Angles are not trading Shohei Ohtani this offseason. MLB Photos via Getty Images

This season, Ohtani batted .273 with 30 home runs, 95 RBIs and an .875 OPS. As a pitcher, he was 15-9 with 219 strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA. Ohtani had the third-best WAR of any pitcher in MLB — and this is before you get into his value as a hitter.

The Angels, meanwhile, finished 73-89, firing manager Joe Maddon midseason and ultimately concluding the season 33 games behind the Astros in the AL West.