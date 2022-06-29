Angels’ Mike Trout mocks Elvis Peguero for tipping pitches

Angels center fielder Mike Trout appears fed up with his team’s downward spiral heading into the All-Star break.

During Tuesday’s 11-4 blowout loss to the White Sox, cameras captured Trout appearing to mock his own relief pitcher, Elvis Peguero, for tipping pitches. It was obvious that Trout knew what Peguero was doing while observing him from the outfield and began mimicking Peguero tipping his pitches to Chicago hitters.

Trout’s demonstration came amid Peguero surrendering four runs in the seventh inning.

After the game, Peguero said he learned that he was tipping his pitches from the now viral video of Trout. He also said he didn’t have a conversation with pitching coach Matt Wise.

“We spend a lot of time — obviously Mike sees stuff, players all over the field see things like that,” Ray Montgomery said when asked if the Angels were aware of the pitch-tipping in real-time. “So we’re always working on that. That one in particular, I think we were looking at after.”

Elvis Peguero Getty Images

It’s been a particularly rough stretch of late for the Angels. The Trout incident came on the same day Major League Baseball announced multiple-game suspensions and fines stemming from Sunday’s on-field brawl between the Mariners and Angels, with a combined 12 players between the two teams disciplined for their roles in the benches-clearing scuffle that broke out after an Andrew Wantz pitch drilled Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker.

The incident resulted in eight ejections, including six players and both managers, during the Angels’ 2-1 win against Seattle — Los Angeles’ only win of the three-game series.

The Angels have a 36-41 record as the All-Star break approaches, which could be why tempers seem to be flaring within the team. Los Angeles will play Chicago on Wednesday night before heading to Houston for a three-game series against the Astros.