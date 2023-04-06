Angel Reese’s victory tour includes dancing with Ja Morant

Angel Reese’s circle of famous friends appears to include Ja Morant.

The LSU phenom linked up with the Grizzlies star point guard ahead of the Lady Tigers’ championship parade in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, according to a TikTok shared by Reese.

The pair can be seen dancing and laughing to NBA YoungBoy’s song, “Fresh Prince of Utah” in the video, which featured the lyrics: “Issa parade inside my city.”

Morant and the Grizzlies have belted out the song in their locker room on a number of occasions — and Reese denied rumors that she was dating NBA YoungBoy last month.

Reese and Morant appeared to film the video at LSU’s campus, where the Lady Tigers’ championship parade ended with a celebration inside the Maravich Center.

The Grizzlies were in Louisiana for a matchup with the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center, which is about an hour from LSU’s campus.

Morant did not suit up against New Orleans with a sore left hip.

The Pelicans defeated the Grizzlies, who beat the Blazers the previous night, 138-131 in overtime.





Angel Reese and Ja Morant. TikTok/Angel Reese

Reese also reposted the video on Twitter, writing, “10 white toes in my Tory flip flops,” which is a lyric from Saweetie’s song, “ICY GRL.”

Four days prior, Reese shared a separate TikTok video with the rapper, writing, “Love my girlllll” in her caption.

Reese previously said her star-studded contact list includes “Uncle” Shaquille O’Neal and rapper Future.

Morant recently returned from an eight-game NBA suspension after he recorded himself touting a gun in a Denver-area strip club following a game.





Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum on April 4, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Getty Images





Reese and the Lady Tigers took over the streets of Baton Rouge on Wednesday to celebrate their first national championship in program history after defeating Iowa in the NCAA women’s title game.

The All-American forward — who transferred to LSU from Maryland in the offseason — arrived in style, sitting on the top of an orange convertible.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, who’s known for her bold and colorful fashion choices, rocked a purple-sequin blazer with Tiger heads on it and a championship hat.