Angel Reese dismisses critics of her taunting Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese will not be apologizing.

As LSU finished off Iowa in a 102-85 victory to win the national championship on Sunday, Reese taunted losing opponent Caitlin Clark with WWE star John Cena’s “You can’t see me” hand gesture.

The reaction was split between viewers who enjoyed the brash gesture — a retaliation for the time that Clark similarly flashed the hand in front of her face at an opponent — and ones like former Giants quarterback Danny Kanell, who called it “classless” by Clark.

On ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Monday, Malika Andrews called the criticism Reese received “ugly and unfair” and asked her how she’s been dealing with it.

“I’ve been dealing with it since high school, so it’s obviously not new for me,” Reese said.





LSU’s Angel Reese gestures to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in the final minutes of the women’s NCAA championship game on April 2, 2023. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

“It just is what it is and I accept it, and I want to take on that role of being the black woman that’s gonna stand up for the girls that may not have a voice.

“I’m happy I can be the role model and the person that everyone looks up to, and the one that can those things that other people may want to say. So, I’m just happy right now.”

Reese had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the national championship game while Clark scored 30 points and had eight assists.





Angel Reese cuts down a piece of net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game. Getty Images

Andrews asked Reese what she would tell the young girls who look up to her about what she’s experienced.

“Just keep being you,” Reese said.

“Never let anybody ever tell you ‘no’, ever tell you that you can’t do this and you can’t do that. I’ve always just stood in my skin and been very proud of who I am. I’m very, very confident in who I am and I think the people that support me understand who I am.

“It always comes from a good heart, so I don’t care what anybody has to say about me. I love who I am. I’m Angel Reese and I feel like I’ve grown to be this person where everybody loves me for who I am, and I think that’s because I’m authentically me.”