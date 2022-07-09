Angel Hernandez botches call in Rangers-Twins game

Angel Hernandez never seems to become a trending topic because of a brilliant strike call.

Baseball fans’ least-favorite umpire is going viral again, this time in a game in which he wasn’t even behind the plate.

Hernandez was the third-base umpire in Texas for Rangers-Twins on Friday night when Minnesota’s Byron Buxton stepped to the plate in the ninth inning with the Twins down a run.

Buxton bounced a ball down the line that went directly over the bag and hit the chalk past it — a fair ball — and bounded off the glove of Texas’ Josh Smith. Buxton likely would have had a double and represented the tying run at second base without an out.

Except Hernandez called it a foul ball.

For his part, Hernandez appeared to be screened by Smith, whose body blocked Hernandez’s vision. Still, there must have been some frustration from Buxton and the Twins, as Major League Baseball does not allow teams to challenge those calls.

Buxton later struck out, and the Twins could not rally, losing 6-5.

Other umpires might be forgiven for the transgression. Hernandez, the longtime umpire who has become a face of fan frustration and poor calls, does not often get the benefit of the doubt.