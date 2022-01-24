Andy Reid inspired Patrick Mahomes before 13-second drive by telling him to ‘be the grim reaper’

The Chiefs’ 13-second drive against the Bills in the divisional playoff game on Sunday will go down in history.

Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City from its own 25-yard line to Buffalo’s 31 in 10 seconds, and Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal sent the game into overtime. The Chiefs then won the coin toss and scored a touchdown on their opening drive to win 42-36, sending them to next week’s AFC Championship against the Bengals.

DECOURCY: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win with the luck of the draw and the skill of a surgeon

So, what inspired Mahomes to have one of the most impactful drives of his career? A few words from Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

After the game, Reid was asked what kind of advice he gave Mahomes before his quarterback went onto the field to try to tie the game. His answer didn’t disappoint.

“When it’s grim, be the grim reaper,” Reid said.

BENDER: Where does Bills vs. Chiefs playoff thriller rank among best-ever NFL playoff games?

Well, Mahomes did just that. Within 13 seconds, Mahomes broke the Bills’ hearts for the second consecutive year. Last year, the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship.

Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked about Mahomes after the game and how the Chiefs quarterback continues to be the most difficult obstacle for his team to overcome each season.

“That’s the reality of the situation,” McDermott said in his postgame news conference. “We’ve gotta continue to work to beat him. That’s what great players do make great plays in great moments in big games.”

IYER: How Bills’ 13-second collapse was only tip of defensive problems in playoff loss to Chiefs

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be playing in their fourth consecutive AFC Championship on Sunday when they host Cincinnati.