Andy Reid has no apparent recollection of Packers’ Jordan Love

Andy Reid was caught off-guard on a question about Jordan Love, and did not appear to immediately recall who he is.

At the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix on Monday, the Chiefs head coach was asked about the presumed Packers starting quarterback in 2023.

Love’s lone career start came in a game in November 2021 against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, when Aaron Rodgers was out after testing positive for COVID-19.

“What did you think about Jordan Love in that quarter in that game that he played against you two years ago?” a reporter asked Reid.

“Who’s that?” Reid responded, and the reporter repeated the name Jordan Love.

Reid had a blank stare on his face and said, “I’m trying to remember Jordan Love.”

Love completed 19 of his 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Chiefs that day.

Reminded again of Love’s start against the Chiefs, Reid said, “Oh yeah — from what I remember, I thought he was good.”

The Packers traded up to select Love 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has spent the last three seasons backing up Rodgers.

With all signs pointing to the Packers parting ways with Rodgers this offseason, it will be Love’s chance to justify that selection.

Rodgers has said he intends to play for the Jets this coming season.





Andy Reid was asked about Jordan Love but had no apparent recollection of the Packers’ QB. Getty Images





Jordan Love’s lone career NFL start came against the Chiefs in 2021. Getty Images

While the Packers and Jets have been locked in a stalemate regarding a trade of Rodgers, another suitor for the quarterback has not emerged and it has generally felt like a question of when and not if Rodgers will become a member of Gang Green.

The Packers are surely hoping that history repeats itself and that Love can succeed in the starting job as Rodgers for more than a decade after getting drafted 24th overall and spending three seasons as Brett Favre’s understudy.