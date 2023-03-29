Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend posts cryptic TikTok amid rumors

Warriors forward Andrews Wiggins has remained silent amid his prolonged absence from the team.

But the same can’t be said for his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, who continues to share cryptic messages on social media.

Wiggins, who hasn’t played in a game since mid-February, was previously listed as out for “personal reasons” on the team’s injury report.

Warning: Explicit language





Mychal Johnson rocks an Andrew Wiggins Warriors jersey in February 2022.

Instagram/Mychal Johnson

On Monday, Johnson shared a video on TikTok that featured her walking as a voiceover said: “Just to clear the air, I don’t give a f–k about how nobody feel about me.”

In her caption, the 27-year-old Johnson wrote, “Just so we clear,” with the hashtag, “I don’t give a f–k.”

Johnson also took to Twitter on Saturday, writing, “I love that my tweets are being watched.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green said last week on his podcast that he was “disgusted” by “cringeworthy” rumors about Wiggins, 28, but did not go into detail about the buzz.





Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins drives to the basket against the Lakers on Feb. 11, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

NBAE via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Johnson — a former basketball player at the University of Notre Dame and a 2018 NCAA champion — shared a series of curious messages on Twitter.

“The internet is really a sick place,” she wrote.

Johnson also tweeted in a separate post: “The farthest thing from the truth. It’s sad y’all even doing this.”

She also reposted a tweet that read: “Don’t believe everything you read on social media!!!”

Wiggins and Johnson — who have been dating for nearly a decade after meeting in high school — share two daughters: Amyah, 3, and Alayah, who turns a year old next month.

The All-Star forward missed his 40th game overall on Tuesday, when the Warriors rallied back from a 20-point deficit for a crucial 120-109 win over New Orleans.





Mychal Johnson with her and Andrew Wiggins’ daughters at a Warriors game in January 2023.

Instagram/Mychal Johnson

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said there is hopes Wiggins will return — and that the former No. 1 pick has been working out on his own.

“There’s hope but it’s I guess indefinite, it’s also appropriate because we don’t know,” Kerr said.

“We’d love to have him and hope that that does happen, because we want to be whole and I’m sure he wants to be a part of this,” Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry said.





Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy during Golden State’s championship parade on June 20, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, Ca. NBAE via Getty Images

“But when he walks in the door, it’ll be when it’s the right time for him. That’s kind of the expectation at this point.”

The Athletic reported earlier this month that one anonymous Warriors player said, “What he’s dealing with is some real (expletive).”

Wiggins is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 37 games this season.





Mychal Johnson in January 2023. Instagram/Mychal Johnson

He hasn’t played since Feb. 13, when he recorded 29 points in a 135-126 win against the Wizards.

The Warriors and Wiggins agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension in October following his breakout season that included his first All-Star nod and winning his first NBA title.