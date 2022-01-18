The Hamden Journal

Andrew Whitworth’s wife savagely trolls JJ Watt after Rams win

Andrew Whitworth’s wife, Melissa, has a sharp memory, and she wielded it against J.J. Watt on Monday night.

After the Rams shellacked the Cardinals 34-11 to advance in the NFC playoffs, Melissa Whitworth posted a “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” meme with her husband, Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth, and quarterback Matthew Stafford — tagging Watt in the process.

Andrew and Melissa Whitworth
Melissa Whitworth / Twitter

On Oct. 3, after the Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20 in Week 4 in Los Angeles to bring Arizona to 4-0, Watt posted the meme from the Quentin Tarantino movie — with himself and Chandler Jones.

To the victor go the spoils, and Melissa Whitworth is taking full advantage of the opportunity.

Whitworth, who played through an ankle injury on Monday night, and the Rams take on the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday.

