Andrew Whitworth denies Cowboys rumor in ProFootballTalk feud

Andrew Whitworth said the Cowboys called him about a possible NFL return. Or did he?

During Amazon’s “Thusday Night Football” broadcast Whitworth, who retired in March after winning his first Super Bowl with the Rams last season — said his phone has been ringing after the Texans beat the Cowboys 20-14 in Sunday’s exhibition game.

“I mean, obviously, there’s been some things with the Cowboys and losing Tyron Smith,” Whitworth, 40, said, referring to the Dallas left tackle, who was injured in Wednesday’s practice. Smith was reportedly scheduled to have surgery on Friday to repair a torn left hamstring.

Andrew Whitworth’s discussion of the Cowboys on Thursday landed him in a Twitter feud. Amazon Prime Video

“It’s just an awful deal. Such a great player, and a guy I’ve always loved watching play. It’s been a busy day of answering calls. The problem is they’re calling and texting the wrong person,” Whitworth continued. “They need to be texting and calling Melissa Whitworth and the kids, because they have final approval on whether I’m ever going to play football again.”

ProFootballTalk took Whitworth at his words, leading to the 16-year NFL veteran engaging in a Twitter feud with the outlet on Friday.

“In repeated attempts to make assumptions without asking people directly! ProFootballTalk has got another story wrong and failed to take any responsibility! Have a great Friday folks!” Whitworth tweeted.

“Andrew, you said what you said,” ProFootballTalk replied in a quote tweet. “You created the impression that the Cowboys called. If you’re going to work in TV, you need to own your words and not blame others for hearing your words and reacting to them. Have a great Friday folks!”

Whitworth went on to share a number of tweets explaining his comments, and maintained that the Cowboys never called him.

“I answered many messages yesterday from national and a few Dallas sports reporters and journalist. The ‘people’ I mentioned last night. Asking me if Cowboys had reached out? Or if I was interested? Answer was ‘No’ 2 both!” Whitworth tweeted. “Appreciate them for doing it the right way!!”

Then, Whitworth’s wife, Melissa entered the conversation. She denied that the Cowboys called her husband, and the two joked about the situation in separate tweets.

“Nope, I’m sorry folks but he never said they called him. He said he’s ‘received calls about it’ but never said the cowboys called,” Melissa tweeted. “Y’all all sound like lovely people tho down there in Dallas.”

Whitworth played 16 seasons in the NFL, and spent his latter five with the Rams. The Super Bowl champion joined Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage last month.