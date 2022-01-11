Andrew Luck looks skinny at title game

Andrew Luck is in the house for Alabama-Georgia in Indianapolis, and he looks to have very minimal body fat.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated tweeted what everyone who saw Luck on ESPN television or memes floating around on Twitter was thinking: “Andrew Luck looks SKINNY.”

Andrew Luck looking skinny at CFP title game. Twitter / ESPN

The former star quarterback is also sporting an epic mustache.

Luck, 32, played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 through 2018 before shocking the sports world with his retirement.

“I’m in pain, I’m still in pain. It’s been four years of this pain, rehab cycle,” Luck said at the time. “It’s a myriad of issues — calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better.”

The national title game is being played in his old stomping grounds of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy.

Andrew Luck with the Colts during his playing career. Getty Images

A big part of the homecoming is that Luck will be honored on the field tonight as a new member of the College Football Hall of Fame, for his accomplishments at Stanford that led him to be the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.