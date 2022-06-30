Andrew Bogut shades Kendall Jenner after Devin Booker split

Andrew Bogut won’t stop talking about Kendall Jenner following the news of her breakup with Suns star Devin Booker.

The former NBA center, 37, took another jab at the supermodel on Twitter Tuesday in an “apology” tweet for his initial Jenner diss during last week’s 2022 NBA Draft.

“I would like to formally apologize for this tweet,” Bogut wrote. “My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker together in Italy before their breakup. GC Images

Andrew Bogut playing in Australia in 2020. Getty Images

Bogut’s message Tuesday followed his initial post that read: “With the 2022 NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home. Which team will snap up KendallJenner ?? Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up.”

Jenner, 26, and Booker, 25, split after two years of dating, according to multiple reports last week. A source told Page Six that the model and three-time NBA All-Star are focused on their respective careers.

The pair reunited in photos taken at SoHo House in Malibu on Sunday, just a few days after reports of their breakup emerged. However, the paparazzi shots, which show Jenner and Booker smiling and talking together, were just a “PR stunt,” a source told Page Six.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker recently split SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022. GC Images

Bogut — the first pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and a 2015 champion with the Warriors — is known for his bold tweets about sports, among other real-world topics, and for going back and forth with Twitter critics.

On Wednesday, he reposted a tweet that read, “PSA: Twitter is not real life If you take Twitter seriously, it’s undoubtedly frying your brain.”