Andrew Benintendi signs free agent deal with White Sox

Andrew Benintendi is going from the Big Apple to the Windy City.

The outfielder is headed to the Chicago White Sox on a five-year deal worth $75 million, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed on Friday.

ESPN was first to report the deal.

Benintendi was touted for his fielding ability, which includes a Gold Glove following his 2021 season with the Kansas City Royals. Getty Images

Benintendi came to the Yankees at the MLB trade deadline as a first-time All-Star, having hit .320 with a .785 OPS with the Royals. In his short-lived Bronx stint, Benintendi hit .254 and had a .734 OPS through 131 plate appearances. He also recorded 29 hits, including nine doubles and a pair of home runs.

The 2021 Gold Glover didn’t play in the ALCS or in any game following Sept. 2, after a broken hook in the hamate bone of his right wrist shortened his Yankee tenure to just 33 games.

Andrew Benintendi (18) played his last game with the Yankees on Sept. 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, following a broken bone in his wrist. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was enough to draw interest from the Yankees this offseason, as well as the World Series champion Astros, though Benintendi ultimately opted for the White Sox.