Andrew Adams bringing needed experience in return to Giants

Andrew Adams does not feel as if he never left.

“I definitely left,’’ Adams told The Post on Wednesday after participating in the first practice of Giants training camp. “I was gone for a little while. I’m very happy to be back.’’

Adams embarked on his NFL career in 2016, signed by the Giants as an undrafted free-agent safety out of Connecticut. He did well for himself, playing in 30 regular-season games and starting 17 of them in two seasons, before moving on.

This past Monday, Adams participated in a tryout for the Giants, and they signed him a day later.

“He’s smart, tough, he’s played ball in the league, and the people that were here before us who interacted with him spoke very highly of him,’’ general manager Joe Schoen said.

Adams spent four years with the Buccaneers — with brief stops with the Lions and Eagles — and played in every game in the 2020 season, when Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Andrew Adams Anthony J Causi

“Anybody that has won a Super Bowl or played in a Super Bowl can attest to it’s a surreal feeling and experience,’’ Adams said. “But that was a few years ago and kind of not looking back to that now. All due respect to the Bucs, but I’m a Giant now. That’s where my focus is.’’

Adams might fill a void on the depth chart at safety, as there is a dearth of experience on the back end of the defense. He also will play a role on special teams.

“Back where it all started and it feels good,’’ Adams said. “I’m a way better player. I was still wet behind the ears when I left. I think I’ve elevated my game to a new level. Obviously this is my seventh year, I’ve pretty much seen everything. I would definitely say I’m a better player.’’

LT Andrew Thomas, who had offseason ankle surgery, was held out of all spring activity, but did not have to be placed on the physically unable to perform list for the start of camp.

“I didn’t have any doubts,’’ Thomas said. “I was prepared. I had the plan set. I followed it and did everything they asked me to do.’’ Thomas said he must make sure he continues with his rehab even when his ankle is feeling fine.

Shane Lemieux lined up with the starting offensive line at left guard.

Rookie TE Daniel Bellinger (quad) passed his physical, was removed from the PUP list and participated in practice.

One day after OL Kamaal Seymour was signed, he was waived and replaced by OL Garrett McGhin, who spent time with Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson with the Bills in the summers of 2019 and 2020. McGhin, 26, was most recently with the New Jersey Generals in the USFL.

Schoen said the position of director of college scouting, previously held by Chris Pettit, will not be filled. Instead, Dennis Hickey, the former Dolphins general manager hired by Schoen as the Giants’ assistant director of player personnel, will lead the college scouting department this season.

“We interviewed probably three or four candidates for that,’’ Schoen said, “and we’re just going to move forward without one for the season.’’

Most players were wearing Guardian cushions over their regular helmets. The extra padding is supposed to reduce the likelihood of concussions.

“Anything that can protect your brain, especially for me, I want to prolong this thing as long as possible, so I’m down,’’ LB Blake Martinez said.

The only drawback? The extra padding is not aesthetically pleasing to most players.

“Oh yeah, no,’’ Martinez said. “Everyone wants to be swagged out nowadays, and when you have this big airbag on top of your helmet, you’re a little noticeable.’’