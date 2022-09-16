Amninata Diallo arrested again over alleged Kheira Hamraoui attack

Former Paris Saint-Germain soccer player Amninata Diallo was arrested for the second time in connection with last year’s attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui.

Hamraoui, 32, was left bloodied and bruised by the Nov. 4 attack in which two masked men beat her with a pipe. The incident occurred after she was dropped off at her home by Diallo following a team outing.

“My attacker hit me with an iron bar several times,” Hamraoui said via L’Equipe, following the incident. “I saw that he was mainly targeting my legs and I was trying to protect myself with my hands. At that time, I didn’t see a weapon.”

Diallo was initially arrested on suspicion she orchestrated the attack and vehemently denied the allegations as well as any notion of a rivalry between the two. Initial reports indicated a motive behind the beating could have been playing time among the defensive midfielders.

Diallo was released without charges last November.

Quoting the Versailles prosecutor’s office, the Journal Du Dimanche reported that Diallo was arrested on Friday morning and is suspected of having set up the attack on her teammate.

Kheira Hamraoui was attacked by masked men in an Nov. 2021 incident seemingly connected to former PSG teammate Aminata Diallo. AFP via Getty Images

Diallo’s questioning by police came after four men were arrested earlier this week in connection with the attack.

Diallo has been without a club since her contract with PSG expired at the end of last season.

With Post Wires