After years of delays, Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally fight one another in a boxing ring. On February 19, inside the Manchester Arena in England, the two rivals will finally settle a score.

A silver medalist in the 2004 Olympic games, Khan made his pro debut in 2005. A commonwealth lightweight champion, Khan won the WBA light-welterweight title in 2009. He lost the title against Danny Garcia in 2012. Since then, he has competed for multiple titles, losing to Canelo Alvarez for the WBC middleweight title in 2016 and Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title in 2019. Khan’s last fight was a TKO win against Billy Dib back in July 2019.

Brook made his debut in 2004. A British welterweight champion, Brook won the IBF welterweight title in 2014 against Shawn Porter. He tested his luck against Gennadiy Golovkin for the WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles in 2016, losing the contest via TKO. Brook returned a year later and lost to Errol Spence Jr. in May 2017, losing the IBF title in the process.

Injuries from the Golovkin and Spence fights affected his career after. After taking time off while earning a three-fight win streak, Brook lost to Crawford in his last fight in November 2020 via TKO.

The idea of a Khan vs. Brook fight has been on everyone’s minds since 2012. The two were even in talks to fight one another in 2017 and 2018, but nothing came to fruition.

Sporting News has all the information you need to watch the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight card.

When is the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight?

Date: February 19, 2022

February 19, 2022 Event start time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Main event: 5 p.m. ET (approximately)

How to watch Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook

Fans in the United States can watch Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook on ESPN+. Those over in the U.K. can watch the fight via Sky Sports.

How much does Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook cost?

Fans can watch the fight on ESPN+ for $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year).

Where is Khan vs. Brook taking place?

Amir Khan will be fighting Kell Brook from inside the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Khan vs. Brook odds

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Amir Khan is the +136 underdog, which means a wager of $73.53 results in a $100 profit. Brook is the -174 favorite, meaning a wager of $174 will result in a $100 profit.

Amir Khan record and bio

Nationality: British

British Born: December 8, 1986

December 8, 1986 Height: 5-10

5-10 Reach: 71 inches

71 inches Record: 34-15 with 21 wins via knockout

Kell Brook record and bio

Nationality: British

British Born: May 3, 1986

May 3, 1986 Height: 5-9

5-9 Reach: 69.5 inches

69.5 inches Record: 39-3 with 27 wins via knockout

Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight card