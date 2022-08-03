Amir Garrett throws water at ‘miserable’ White Sox fan

Royals pitcher Amir Garrett has frequently clashed with opposing batters and benches during his pitching appearances.

Now, the reliever is taking on fans. Garrett was caught on camera throwing a drink at a Chicago White Sox fan during his team’s 9-2 loss in Chicago on Tuesday night. Video of the incident shows a fan leaning over and appearing to say something to Garrett before the water-tossing response.

It’s unclear what exactly set Garrett off, but the former St. John’s basketball star wrote on Twitter that the fan was being disrespectful.

“Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks,” Garrett wrote in response to the video being re-posted by Jomboy Media.

“I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?”

Garrett, then with the Reds, previously feuded with Javy Baez, and was most recently suspended five games in 2021 for causing a brawl in a Cubs-Reds game. In 2019, he attempted to fight the entire Pirates dugout after being removed from a game, which led to an eight-game ban.

Amir Garrett pitching for the Royals on May 23, 2022. Getty Images

Amir Garrett throws water at a fan during game against the White Sox. Twitter

Garrett pitched a scoreless inning against the White Sox on Tuesday night, however the 30-year-old is having a rough season. The flame-throwing lefty is pitching to a 5.27 ERA with 28 strikeouts to go along with a debilitating 24 walks over 27 1/3 innings.