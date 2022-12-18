Amar’e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching daughter

Former Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday night at his Miami condo on a domestic violence charge after allegedly punching one of his daughters in the jaw and drawing blood, according to the Miami Herald.

Stoudemire, 40, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge. He was booked Sunday at 4:09 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Corrections records, and bond was set at $1,500.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report says, according to the Miami Herald. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

Stoudemire and his ex-wife, Alexis, share four children, including two teenage daughters. As of Sunday morning, it is not clear which daughter was involved in the alleged incident.

Alexis reportedly went to Stoudemire’s home after their daughter made “a plea for help,” per the Herald, and Stoudemire told his ex that their daughter was being “disrespectful.” The report said Stoudemire thought his daughter was “giving attitude” to her grandmother, and that he allegedly “continued slapping her” after punching her.

Stoudemire told cops his daughter “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar,” per the Herald.

The alleged incident occurred hours after Stoudemire graduated from the University of Miami with a master’s degree, according to reporter Andy Slater.

On Saturday morning, the Knicks posted a congratulatory tweet with a picture of Stoudemire in his cap and gown.

“Congrats Stat! 👏 @univmiami grad,” the Knicks wrote.

Stoudemire, a six-time All-Star, signed with the Knicks in 2010 after eight seasons with the Suns and played four-plus seasons in New York before the two sides agreed on a contract buyout in February 2015.

After a 2012 playoff loss to the Heat, Stoudemire bloodied up his left hand after punching the glass case of a fire extinguisher.

He then had stints with the Mavericks and Heat before playing in Israel and China. He was an assistant coach for the Nets for two seasons, leaving the team after last season.