Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor presser: Jake Paul takes backseat

Even Jake Paul knew he wasn’t the star of this show.

On Wednesday, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor — two of the biggest names in women’s boxing — came face-to-face for a pre-fight press conference before their April 30 fight at Madison Square Garden.

Though Paul is a magnet for the spotlight, it was Serrano who stole the show in leather pants and a fresh pair of black, white and gold Jordan’s — a style staple of hers, she told The Post last December.

Paul, who’s 5-0 in his short pro boxing career, was at the press conference to promote Serrano, who signed with his management company, Most Valuable Promotions and BAVAFA Sports, last September.

Taylor, who was accompanied by her promoter Eddie Hearn, will defend her undisputed lightweight title against multiple-weight world champion, Serrano in what is being teased as the biggest fight in women’s boxing history.

For someone who received “undisputed” chants and has a reputation for her fast-paced aggressive boxing style, Taylor seemed timid while dressed in a white blouse, dark pants and a pair of flats.

The undefeated world champion was all smiles, though, and said she felt “grateful” to be at “the mecca of boxing” at MSG.

Taylor is known for her advocation of women’s boxing in her native Ireland, which Serrano praised her about during the press conference.

Serrano also noted that the press conference fell on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

After Serrano and Taylor had their first face-off, followed by a playful stare-down between Paul and Hearn, the group received custom New York Knicks and Rangers jerseys at the press conference.

The long-awaited Serrano-Taylor fight is expected to change the landscape of female boxing, with a payday that Paul described as “historic.”

“I will prove that I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter,” Serrano told The Post — joking that she’s been looking at houses if she cashes in on the rumored seven-figure payday. “My fists will do the talking.”

The internet sensation, Paul has completely shifted his focus temporality to championing women’s boxing and financial “equality” for female fighters.

Paul’s adviser Nakisa Bidarian, who founded MVP in early 2020, was also present at the press conference, and said Paul will hold off on fighting until later this year, in order to promote Serrano.

The Latina, Serrano is 42-1-1 (30 KOs). Her only loss came in April 2012 to Frida Wallberg by unanimous decision. She’s won 28 straight fights since then.

Serrano last fought in December, when she beat Miriam Gutteriez in a 10 round unanimous decision.

Serrano plans to split her training leading up to the fight between her Brooklyn gym and her native Puerto Rico, where Paul has given her VIP access of his gym.

Taylor holds a 20-0 (6 KOs) record. She was victorious in December when she defeated Firuza Sharipova by unanimous decision.

Since then, she’s had her eye on a bout with Serrano.

“There’s no easy way out of things,” Taylor said. “I saw that she was the professional fighter, so I want to go pound-for-pound with her,”