Alvin Kamara indicted in Las Vegas nightclub battery incident

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been indicted in Las Vegas over an incident that occurred at a nightclub last February.

Vegas ABC affiliate 8 News Now reports that Kamara, Bengals defensive back Chris Lammons and two other men have been indicted by a grand jury and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery. A court date is set for March 2.

Kamara’s attorneys told the outlet in a statement that the running back “intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the

time of the incident.”

The incident occurred around the Pro Bowl last year, outside an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell on the Vegas strip.





“One male, who would later be identified as Alvin Kamara, put his hand on Greene’s chest stopping him from walking into the elevator,” the police report said at the time, citing a statement made by Greene. “Greene pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest. Greene stated he was pushed hard, which caused him to stumble back.”

The police report said that Kamara admitted to punching Greene.

“Kamara remembers Greene calling one of his friends ugly and then later said, ‘I’ll whoop your ass too,’” police said. “Kamara said he saw a fight break out next to him and he saw Greene get punched. Kamara threw a couple punches, thinking the guy was running away.”

In a civil lawsuit filed by Greene in Louisiana, Kamara is accused of bragging about the incident.

“Immediately after the vicious beating, Kamara bragged about it with a member of his group, stating, ‘I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,’” the lawsuit states.

“[Kamara] chased Greene down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground,” the lawsuit continued. “At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates.”

The 27-year-old Kamara has played six NFL seasons, all with the Saints. This past season he had 1,387 total rushing and receiving yards and four total touchdowns.