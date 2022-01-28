Alphonso Davies watches Canada win over Honduras on Twitch, celebrates Jonathan David goal like a fan

If Canada couldn’t have Alphonso Davies with the team on the field against Honduras in FIFA World Cup qualifying, having him in their homes and hearts was the next best thing.

The Bayern Munich right back is unavailable indefinitely due to “mild” myocarditis that developed as a result of a recent bout with COVID-19. That left him off the squad for this week’s three World Cup qualifiers, and Canada was without its most recognizable star.

Instead, he allowed fans to join him in rooting on the team as he watched the match like one of them, taking to Twitch to enjoy the proceedings.

In a rare moment of candor and realness not often afforded to fans by famous athletes and celebrities, Davies was an everyman as he showed emotion and energy throughout Canada’s victory. Watching with his father, the 21-year-old showed real emotion and provided a fan’s commentary over the course of the 90 minutes.

It was an emotional match, as Canada took to the field in a house of horrors for Les Rouges. Canada has suffered two excruciating World Cup qualifying losses in Honduras in recent memory, eliminated from World Cup qualifying contention in each of the last two cycles at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano.

So it was natural for Davies to get excited — which he did. Often. Especially on the two goals, headlined by Jonathan David’s spectacular second-half effort to seal the victory.

It’s unknown whether Davies will be back on Twitch for the next two qualifiers in this window, but fans will surely hope so, as it provided a wonderful connection to one of the nation’s most beloved young athletes. Next up is a high-powered match against the United States, and fans would welcome all the emotional support they can muster.

