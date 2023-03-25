Allen Lazard not concerned on Aaron Rodgers’ Jets trade falling through

Allen Lazard is not concerned about the Aaron Rodgers stalemate.

While the Jets and Packers have still not consummated a deal for Rodgers, the new Jets wideout is not on pins and needles about the idea of a trade falling through.

“No, there’s no worry on my end,” the 27-year-old Lazard said in an interview with TMZ.

“Especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to be a New York Jet this year, and just kind of realizing it’s really on the guys upstairs to handle the business side of things and figure out what’s payable or compromisable for this whole thing to go down.”

Lazard signed a four-year deal with the Jets worth $44 million this offseason.





Allen Lazard is not concerned about the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets falling through. Getty Images

Speaking for his new teammates, he said that everyone would like the deal to get done, but there’s no major reason for urgency just quite yet.

“A lot of us are obviously eager for this to get through,” Lazard said.

“I know I was last week, before I had all my stuff going down and everything, but the beauty is we don’t play a game until September.

“We haven’t even started OTAs yet, so there’s really no rush to get this done or anything. I know that once it goes through and we’re able to get in the classroom together and on the field together we’re going to start cooking up something special.”





Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard at the England vs USWNT game in October 2022. Getty Images

In addition to Rodgers, Lazard cited Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as a major reason why he wanted to join the team.

Hackett and Lazard worked together in Green Bay from 2019-2021.

Lazard also spent the summer of 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars, where Hackett was offensive coordinator at the time.





Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard celebrate a touchdown against the Lions in 2022. Getty Images

There has been little movement on the Aaron Rodgers front since he told Pat McAfee last week that he “intends” to be a Jet.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said earlier this week that the Jets and Packers are in a “standoff.”

“They’ve gone back and forth on this, and they haven’t spoken much in the last week, but it certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers want a first-round draft pick somewhere in that trade — and that’s not all,” Schefter said.

“So, it’s up to the Jets to figure out what they’re comfortable living with, and what the Packers are comfortable accepting, and then the two sides can go from there.”