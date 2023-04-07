Allen Lazard, Aaron Rodgers work out as Jets-Packers haggling continues

Aaron Rodgers is still not a Jet, but he’s working out like one.

Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard — the quarterback’s former teammate with the Packers and potential teammate with the Jets — are working out in California together, according to Lazard’s Instagram account.

Lazard, who signed a four-year deal with the Jets last month, posted a photo of the pair running at what looks like a high school football field.

Allen Lazard and Aaron Rodgers seem to have already begun working out together.





The former teammates played in Green Bay together for five years from 2018-2022 with Lazard leading Packers receivers in 2022 with 788 yards NurPhoto via Getty Images

While the Jets and Packers are still haggling over the trade compensation for Rodgers, this photo is an illustration that the Jets don’t need him to be in the offseason program for him to work with Jets players.

There is nothing to stop Rodgers, 39, from gathering more Jets skill players in California, or he could come to New Jersey and work with them.

That is one reason why the Jets have no urgency to get a trade done immediately.

Not that Lazard is worried, however.

“No, there’s no worry on my end,” the 27-year-old wideout said in an interview with TMZ. “Especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to be a New York Jet this year, and just kind of realizing it’s really on the guys upstairs to handle the business side of things and figure out what’s payable or compromisable for this whole thing to go down.”

As Lazard and the rest of Gang Green await Rodgers’ official arrival, the Jets signed another ex-Packer in quarterback Tim Boyle this week.

The move caught Lazard’s attention.

“Yessir @timboyle_8,” he wrote on Instagram. “Rally the troops!!!”

What Boyle’s role may be is yet to be determined, with head coach Robert Saleh stating last week that Zach Wilson will be the team’s No. 2 pass-thrower.

The Jets have Chris Streveler on the roster as well, meaning Boyle may not make it past training camp.