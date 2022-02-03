All-Star Chris Kreider’s focus is on Rangers’ playoff push

If you ask Chris Kreider about his personal success, in which he has already scored more goals this season than any other in his entire 10-year NHL career, the longest-tenured Ranger will only deflect and steer the conversation toward his team.

That’s just been Kreider’s M.O. since it became apparent that his hot start could not be snuffed. And the questions keep coming, as do his individual achievements. Kreider’s teammates have lauded him for remaining level-headed amid the greatest campaign of his career, but it hasn’t surprised them one bit.

“We want to make the playoffs,” Kreider said when asked about leading the NHL in goals, after he scored a hat trick as part of a four-point effort in a win over the Coyotes last month. “That’s the only goal. Scoring goals helps our team win.”

Kreider will have no choice but to be celebrated for his explosive first 47 games of the 2021-22 season this weekend, when he is honored as an All-Star in Las Vegas. It will be just his second appearance in an NHL All-Star Game, after he replaced Artemi Panarin at the 2020 event in St. Louis, but his first as an outright selection.

Chris Kreider N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Though defenseman Adam Fox and top-line center Mika Zibanejad were also named All Stars, neither will be participating in the weekend festivities. Fox is on injured reserve with an undisclosed upper-body injury, and Zibanejad is sitting out for personal reasons.

So all of the attention will be on the very Ranger who doesn’t want any of it — but arguably deserves it the most.

“I’m just super impressed with the way he carries himself,” Ryan Strome said of Kreider, who will compete in the fastest skater competition on Friday. “I’ve seen him just take a step off the ice, just as much as on the ice. I think he’s super comfortable and super confident with who he is and what he does. I know that’s a bit of a maybe a cliché thing, but he knows he’s fast, he knows he’s strong, he knows he’s great around the net, he knows he can shoot and he does those things.

“He doesn’t stray away from them too much. He kind of does what he’s good at, and he’s super comfortable with that. I think a lot of players can take notice in that. Rather than trying to do 10, 15, 20 good things during the game, just do what you’re good at and do it well and be consistent. I think he’s a great example of that.

“Not only on the ice, he’s a great leader off the ice. He’s great for the young guys, a great role model. You can’t say enough about what he’s done. He’s done it pretty consistently throughout his career. But obviously, the stretch he’s been on has been fantastic.”

The Rangers would not be tied for third place in the NHL with 64 points if not for Kreider’s offensive contributions. He has recorded roughly 23 percent of their goals this season and has 15 more than Zibanejad, who is the second-highest scorer on the team.

Leading the entire NHL with 33 goals, Kreider will get the recognition he deserves this weekend. He’ll have to field even more questions about what is shaping up to be the best season of his career. He’ll have to get used to it.

“He’s been one of our best players all year,” said Alexis Lafreniere, who added he often turns to Kreider for guidance. “It’s crazy how consistent he is. Every game he brings the same effort and you know what you’re going to get from him. He seems to be scoring every game or almost, so really he deserves his spot there.”

The Rangers recalled defenseman Jarred Tinordi to the active roster and assigned Zac Jones to AHL Hartford, the team announced Thursday.