All signs point to Pittsburgh

The Wildcat returns for his 25th season in The Post, including the 1997-2020 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide. Cat’s record in print stands at 652-562 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (+1) over Tennessee Titans

Are the Steelers’ best days behind them? Almost certainly … but despite that prevailing reality, their core determination remains one of the eternal marvels of the sport, at this level. And Ben Roethlisberger as an underdog is one of the time-tested verities of this league. Somebody has to be the favorite here, but we’d typically prefer to use Tennessee getting, rather than giving. There’s no place like Heinz. Steelers, for one unit.

Atlanta Falcons (+9.5) over SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

There are very few signal-callers in this league who can keep his attack troops in the game despite being marginally outmanned — and Matt Ryan still has the skill people to make that impression. Looks to us as if the market has strayed too far off the mark here, so we’ll suck it up and look to step in. One more time, Falcons for one unit.

Last week: 0-2. Washington (L), Cardinals (L)

Season: 13-14-1.