All signs point to Oakland

Rats check in but they don’t check out. … With millions of rats running wild through NYC and Mariano Rivera unavailable, Mayor Adams has called on Kathleen Corradi to save the city, naming her “Rat Czar.”

Apparently we are not alone.





Adam Oller AP

A rat alert has been issued at Buckingham Palace as Prince Harry will be taking his “Commiserate with Me” tour back to where it all started while attending King Charles’ coronation next month.

Worst team in baseball.

Possibly.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay has as good a chance at succeeding as the new Rat Czar.

The A’s visit the O’s after Oakland’s Adam Oller limited the league-best Rays to one run, two hits over five frames last out.

Baltimore’s Cole Irvin was beaned in Boston (six runs) then allowed three runs to the Yankees.

Both losses.

Play $50 on the A’s.

Tyler O’Neill, Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman homered and the Cards knocked out the Balboas 7-4 in Colorado.

Winner. Up +81 musials.